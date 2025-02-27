Navi Mumbai police destroy drugs worth 10 cr

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Police on Wednesday destroyed seized drugs worth ₹10 crore, cleared for disposal by the courts. The drugs were destroyed at the government-approved Mumbai Waste Management Company in Taloja, Panvel. Minister of Forests, Ganesh Naik, and Panvel MLA, Prashant Thakur, were present on the occasion. The narcotics, confiscated in 40 drug-peddling cases, included ganja, charas, MD, MDMA, and LSD. Navi Mumbai, India - Feb. 26, 2025:Workers destroyed seized Narcotics Substance of worth Rs. 10 crores at Taloja, in the presence of Minister of Forest Maharashtra Ganesh Naik, BJP MLA Prashant Thakur & Navi Mumbai CP Milind Bharmbhe at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd ,Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Navi Mumbai Police commissioner Milind Bharambe reiterated the city’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs, stating that authorities are maintaining strict vigilance. “Efforts are underway to curb the spread of narcotics. The Navi Mumbai Police have been consistently conducting special operations to apprehend those involved in drug peddling,” he said.

Assistant commissioner of police Ajay Landge described it as the largest drug disposal operation ever conducted within the Navi Mumbai Commissionerate. “This is by far the biggest quantity of drugs destroyed in Navi Mumbai. Last year, narcotics worth ₹1.61 crore were disposed of,” he said.

Between 2023 and 2024, the Navi Mumbai Police registered 1,143 cases related to drug consumption and sale, leading to 1,743 arrests and the seizure of drugs worth ₹56 crore. Among those arrested, 111 were African nationals, from whom drugs worth ₹ 38 crore were seized.

Police further stated that during this period, action was taken against 1,131 African and 224 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Navi Mumbai, with 1,128 African nationals being deported.

Commissioner Bharambe emphasised the police’s ongoing efforts under the Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai Campaign, highlighting that foreign nationals, particularly Africans, have been actively involved in drug-related activities.

“These drugs are often supplied within slum areas, and the police are taking stringent action to eliminate such networks,” he added.