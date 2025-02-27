Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Navi Mumbai police destroy drugs worth 10 cr

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Feb 27, 2025 08:36 AM IST

The drugs were destroyed at the government-approved Mumbai Waste Management Company in Taloja, Panvel. The narcotics, confiscated in 40 drug-peddling cases, included ganja, charas, MD, MDMA, and LSD.

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Police on Wednesday destroyed seized drugs worth 10 crore, cleared for disposal by the courts. The drugs were destroyed at the government-approved Mumbai Waste Management Company in Taloja, Panvel. Minister of Forests, Ganesh Naik, and Panvel MLA, Prashant Thakur, were present on the occasion. The narcotics, confiscated in 40 drug-peddling cases, included ganja, charas, MD, MDMA, and LSD.

Navi Mumbai, India - Feb. 26, 2025:Workers destroyed seized Narcotics Substance of worth Rs. 10 crores at Taloja, in the presence of Minister of Forest Maharashtra Ganesh Naik, BJP MLA Prashant Thakur & Navi Mumbai CP Milind Bharmbhe at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd ,Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai, India - Feb. 26, 2025:Workers destroyed seized Narcotics Substance of worth Rs. 10 crores at Taloja, in the presence of Minister of Forest Maharashtra Ganesh Naik, BJP MLA Prashant Thakur & Navi Mumbai CP Milind Bharmbhe at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd ,Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Navi Mumbai Police commissioner Milind Bharambe reiterated the city’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs, stating that authorities are maintaining strict vigilance. “Efforts are underway to curb the spread of narcotics. The Navi Mumbai Police have been consistently conducting special operations to apprehend those involved in drug peddling,” he said.

Assistant commissioner of police Ajay Landge described it as the largest drug disposal operation ever conducted within the Navi Mumbai Commissionerate. “This is by far the biggest quantity of drugs destroyed in Navi Mumbai. Last year, narcotics worth 1.61 crore were disposed of,” he said.

Between 2023 and 2024, the Navi Mumbai Police registered 1,143 cases related to drug consumption and sale, leading to 1,743 arrests and the seizure of drugs worth 56 crore. Among those arrested, 111 were African nationals, from whom drugs worth 38 crore were seized.

Police further stated that during this period, action was taken against 1,131 African and 224 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Navi Mumbai, with 1,128 African nationals being deported.

Commissioner Bharambe emphasised the police’s ongoing efforts under the Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai Campaign, highlighting that foreign nationals, particularly Africans, have been actively involved in drug-related activities.

“These drugs are often supplied within slum areas, and the police are taking stringent action to eliminate such networks,” he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On