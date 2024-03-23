Navi Mumbai to get 40km cycle track

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started constructing a 40km cycle track across the city to boost eco-friendly public transportation and to provide dedicated space for cyclists in the city. Navi Mumbai, India - January 31, 2018: Navi Mumbai’s first ever cycle track will come up at Nerul, along Palm Beach road Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

This will be in addition to the existing cycle tracks in Vashi and Nerul. The one in Vashi runs 2km from Sagar Vihar to Sector 9 area. In Nerul, the track is spread along the Palm Beach service road.

On February 28, former Intel India country head, Avtar Saini, 68, was hit by a speeding cab in the morning when he was cycling along Palm Beach Road. He was later declared dead by the doctors. His death triggered outrage among cycling enthusiasts who rued lack of dedicated cycle tracks in Navi Mumbai.

NMMC city engineer Sanjay Desai said that with the upcoming tracks, cyclists will get a safe space and not compete with vehicles for road space, cycle track can reduce the risk of collisions and the number of road-traffic incidents.

He also said they plan to encourage more people to take up cycling, which is the need of the hour to keep the citizens fit and adapt healthy lifestyle. The upcoming tracks are being constructed to be around 2 to 3m wide with yellow and blue stripes and they will come up in Airoli along Airoli-Ghansoli road, which will be an 8km track. In the same area, a 3.2km track is planned from DAV School to Sectors 14 and 15.

A 6km cycle track will come up along Patni road from Patni company area to Ichchha Purti Ganesh temple. The Jewel of Navi Mumbai Garden in Nerul will also have a cycle track.

A cycle track has been planned along the entire stretch of service road of Palm Beach Road extending 9km. A 4.2 km cycle track in Belapur from Ramabai Nagar residential Colony to Kharghar Raintree hill area is also on the cards.

According to NMMC city engineer Sanjay Desai, “NMMC endeavours to promote and encourage environment friendly and healthy living for the citizens. Cycling is an excellent form of exercise to stay fit. It is in this context that we have taken up the cycle track projects.”

Stated Desai, “We have initiated the measures required for the construction of these new tracks that will have a total of over 40 km. We are expecting them to be ready in the coming months as we are spending up the work.”