Navi Mumbai to resume normal water supply from July 29

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced the restoration of normal water supply starting July 29, reversing its earlier decision to impose water cuts across the city. The move comes as continuous rainfall over the past week has significantly increased the Morbe Dam’s water levels, now nearing 74% of its full capacity. HT Image

An NMMC official said, “The catchment area of Morbe Dam has received approximately 2,400mm of rainfall, leading to a substantial rise in the dam’s water level. Given this improvement, the need for water restrictions is no longer necessary, and the previously scheduled water cuts have been lifted.”

The initial decision to implement water cuts was made due to insufficient rainfall in June, which left the dam’s reserves critically low. As of June 15, rainfall data showed just 78.60mm of precipitation, resulting in a dam water level of only 26%. To manage the water shortage, the city had faced water cuts that started at once a week and increased to twice a week.

The official also said, “If the city continues to experience rainfall in the coming days, the dam is expected to overflow. The Morbe Dam reaches overflow at 88 meters.”