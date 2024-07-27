 Navi Mumbai to resume normal water supply from July 29 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Navi Mumbai to resume normal water supply from July 29

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jul 27, 2024 09:44 AM IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced the restoration of normal water supply starting July 29, reversing its earlier decision to impose water cuts across the city. The move comes as continuous rainfall over the past week has significantly increased the Morbe Dam’s water le

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced the restoration of normal water supply starting July 29, reversing its earlier decision to impose water cuts across the city. The move comes as continuous rainfall over the past week has significantly increased the Morbe Dam’s water levels, now nearing 74% of its full capacity.

HT Image
HT Image

An NMMC official said, “The catchment area of Morbe Dam has received approximately 2,400mm of rainfall, leading to a substantial rise in the dam’s water level. Given this improvement, the need for water restrictions is no longer necessary, and the previously scheduled water cuts have been lifted.”

The initial decision to implement water cuts was made due to insufficient rainfall in June, which left the dam’s reserves critically low. As of June 15, rainfall data showed just 78.60mm of precipitation, resulting in a dam water level of only 26%. To manage the water shortage, the city had faced water cuts that started at once a week and increased to twice a week.

The official also said, “If the city continues to experience rainfall in the coming days, the dam is expected to overflow. The Morbe Dam reaches overflow at 88 meters.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Navi Mumbai to resume normal water supply from July 29
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On