Navy officer found dead on warship with bullet wound

Mumbai: A navy officer, who was deployed on INS Chennai inside the dockyard, was found dead with a bullet injury in his chest on Saturday evening.

As per preliminary investigation, Happy Singh Tomar allegedly shot himself from his service pistol and the body was found on the deck of the destroyer, an official from Colaba police station said. The weapon was found near the body.

“There was no suicide note. We have seized Tomar’s mobile phone and will check his call detail record, messages, and WhatsApp chats to get any possible lead,” the police officer said.

Tomar’s parents who arrived in the city on Sunday morning reportedly told the police that there was no family dispute or financial issue.

According to the statement given by the navy personnel present on the vessel, they found the body around 5.30pm. “Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was given by the personnel. We have conducted panchnama and recorded the statements of the naval officials and Tomar’s parents,” a police inspector who is part of the investigation said.

Navy spokesperson and commander Mehul Karnik said a board of inquiry has been instituted. “Tomar was on security duty on board a frontline warship. He allegedly shot himself with the service weapon.”

A case of accidental death report has been registered. A post-mortem was conducted at JJ hospital and the report is awaited.

Tomar joined the navy eight years ago. He got married two years ago and was staying with his wife in the naval quarter at Navy Nagar.