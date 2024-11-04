Mumbai: After battling for his life for a month and a half following a road accident, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan died on Sunday at a hospital in Kurla West. Nawab Malik’s son-in-law dies after battling for life for 1.5 months

“My son-in-law has passed away. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. As we mourn this loss, all my schedules for the next two days are postponed, thank you for your understanding,” Malik posted on social media platform X on Sunday evening.

Khan was critically injured on September 17 at around 11 am, when his driver, Abul Mohammad Saif Ansari, rammed their car into him in front of the Criticare hospital on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. Khan had gone to the hospital with his wife and Nawab Malik’s daughter Nilofer Malik Khan for a routine check-up. He was dragged nearly 50 feet and crushed against the boundary wall of an adjacent building due to the impact of the accident, while his wife, who was present at the spot, suffered minor injuries.

Ansari, a Kurla resident, had been working with the family as a driver for nearly three years preceding the incident. He was booked by the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station under sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (rash or negligent acts that put human life or personal safety at risk), and 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Following Khan’s death on Sunday, police said the driver will be booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “As Sameer died during treatment, an appropriate section will be added in the case to take legal action against the driver,” said a police officer.