NCB conducts raids at three locations in Mumbai in cruise ship drugs raid case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids at three locations in Mumbai in the ongoing Cordelia cruise ship drugs case, for which, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, has been in jail since October 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NCB told news agency ANI that the raids, which include locations in Andheri and Juhu, have been underway since Saturday morning.

As many as 20 individuals have been apprehended so far in the high-profile case, which was unearthed earlier this month after the NCB raided a rave party onboard the then Goa-bound cruise ship. The bureau officials had dressed in ordinary robes, disguising themselves as passengers to raid the ship.

Also Read | Aryan Khan case: NCB officer heading drugs-on-cruise probe gets security hiked after stalking charge

Aryan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion designer Munmun Dhamecha were the first persons from the initially detained individuals to get held, and later sent to custody.

Aryan’s case will next be heard by the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on October 20. Special judge VV Patil heard arguments in the case on Thursday and posted the matter for orders for Aryan, Merchant and Dhamecha to October 20. Aryan has been denied bail thrice since being sent to custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail superintendent Nitin Waychal told ANI that Aryan received a money order of ₹4,500 from his father Shah Rukh and mother Gauri Khan on October 11. The money is meant for his expenses at the jail canteen.