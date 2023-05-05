Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Your sentiments will not be ignored: Pawar to party workers

Your sentiments will not be ignored: Pawar to party workers

May 05, 2023 12:38 AM IST

There are leaders from other states also who wish to meet me. I will be through with all the deliberations by tomorrow. A final decision will be taken in a day or two,” Pawar told protesting party workers at YB Chavan Centre

MUMBAI: While party workers are still overwhelmed with the news of his resignation and continued their protests, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief assured them on Thursday that the final decision about his retirement plans will be revealed over the next two days.

On Wednesday, he had made similar assurances to party workers, emphasising that he will respect the decision of the committee formed to name the NCP national president (ANI)
This gave some hope to the party workers, who do not want him to relinquish his position.

“I respect your strong sentiments. There are leaders from other states also who wish to meet me. I will be through with all the deliberations by tomorrow. A final decision will be taken in a day or two,” Pawar told protesting party workers at YB Chavan Centre. His remarks are also being seen as an indication that he may give a second thought to his resignation.

