‘There is no power tussle between me and Ajit Pawar’

Formed on June 10, 1999, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is celebrating 24 years in Maharashtra and national politics. The party has been in power for 17 years since its formation. Hindustan Times spoke to Jayant Patil, the party's Maharashtra unit president and a close confidante of Pawar. In the backdrop of widespread speculations about Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP with a splinter group of MLAs, Patil told HT that it is the NCP supremo who keeps the party united and the party can have its own chief minister after the state assembly elections. Jayant who doesn't get along with Ajit said there is no power tussle between the two of them.

Excerpts from an interview:

What’s the scene in the party now since NCP chief Sharad Pawar is back at the helm?

He has started working at double speed. He is always energetic but this time he seemed very enthusiastic. The way people are responding to him is also phenomenal as they gather in big numbers wherever he goes. Having him at the helm of affairs keeps us going from leaders to small workers.

Will there be a rejig in the party organization as announced by Pawar while withdrawing his resignation last month?

Internal elections are going on for tehsil and district bodies. The party is yet to decide if there will be elections for Maharashtra and Mumbai chief’s positions.

NCP chief spoke about promoting new faces. How many new faces would get a chance in the upcoming elections since your party is full of established leaders?

We have several new faces who can fight elections. A significant number of fresh faces will get the chance to contest polls this time.

Is there a silent power tussle going on between you and Ajit Pawar?

No. NCP is united and there is no tussle between anyone.

You were quite open about your aspiration to be a chief minister which even Ajit Pawar wants to be. How is it going to be possible?

Every leader who has worked in the Maharashtra assembly for around 35 years would like to be a CM. I am not alone, anyone would like to see himself in that position. As far as NCP is concerned, we have seven to eight leaders who fall in that category. Of course, we can have our CM f we have numbers. It all depends upon the election results.

MVA has decided to contest polls together but a major hurdle would be seat sharing. Already there is too much bickering between the three parties. How is it going to be resolved?

Discussions among MVA partners have not begun yet because there is still time for elections. For now, we have started internal discussions in the NCP and are assessing the situation by speaking with local leaders and workers for all the seats. Discussions among MVA allies will be held as the next step.

Why is there such a bickering public? Won’t it create a bad perception of the three-party coalition?

None of the senior leaders is saying anything in public. The opinions are being put forth by those who have no awareness of the situation.

After Karnataka, Maharashtra is facing communal politics. We have seen several riot-like situations in the last few months. How will the NCP tackle this?

The people of Karnataka refused communal politics. Maharashtra will also eventually do the same. People have realized that communal riots and communal violence will not help in the growth of Maharashtra. They are educated and do not fall to that old trick.

Where is NCP seeing itself in 2024?

We are hoping that the NCP is going to win most of the seats in the state assembly polls and MVA is going to form the government in Maharashtra next year.

