Sunday, May 19, 2024
NGT orders halt to Dindoshi Hill destruction

BySabah Virani
May 19, 2024 06:56 AM IST

The NGT halted the destruction of the Dindoshi Hills, a 2km range near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, following a petition by NGO Vanashakti. Alleging systematic environmental damage by K Raheja Realty and Ferani Hotels, the NGO cited tree felling, hill-flattening, and river course alteration

Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has halted the destruction of the Dindoshi Hills, a 2km range near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, following a petition by NGO Vanashakti. Alleging systematic environmental damage by K Raheja Realty and Ferani Hotels, the NGO cited tree felling, hill-flattening, and river course alteration. The NGT on May 10 directed the BMC, Collector, and environment department to halt destruction and form a joint committee with the water resources department and forest conservator to inspect and report within a month. The next hearing is set for August 5.

“This systematic destruction of the Dindoshi hills has been going on for decades,” said Stalin D, director of petitioner Vanashakti. “We filed multiple RTIs with the forest department and collector about the action taken against the destruction. But as they had no response, we were compelled to go to court.” He noted environmental hazards and expressed hope for reversal, citing the land’s fertility and the NGT’s on-ground inspection order.

News / Cities / Mumbai / NGT orders halt to Dindoshi Hill destruction

Sunday, May 19, 2024
