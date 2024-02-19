NHAI issues notices to 62 petrol pumps on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for rule violations

Mumbai: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), responsible for the development of the MH-48 (Mumbai-Ahmedabad) Highway from Dahisar Toll Plaza to Talasari on the Gujarat border has issued notices to operators of 62 petrol pumps along the stretch for alleged rule violations. The NHAI emphasises the need to maintain the road leading to these petrol pumps to prevent accidents and traffic congestion. HT Image

The 121-km-long, six-lane bituminous carriageway on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway has been undergoing a conversion to white topping (concrete) by the NHAI since December 2023, costing ₹620 crores funded by the central government.

According to NHAI, petrol pump owners from Kashimira to the Gujarat border have been asked to ensure proper upkeep of the highway coming and going to the pump, or else their license will be cancelled by the authorities. Officials expressed concerns about the unpaved and narrow condition of the road, particularly during the rainy season, leading to potential accidents and difficulties for drivers. Due to the accumulation of mud on the road, drivers face a lot of problems. Petrol pump operators make their vehicles parked on the road, due to which other vehicle occupants remain in danger. After conducting a survey, the officials found that there has been encroachment on both sides of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway from Shirsad Phata to Versova Bridge. Along with this, notices have also been given to the hoteliers who have taken illegal structures.

Sumit Kumar, NHAI Manager, said, “Notices were issued to 62 petrol pumps. Another reminder will be sent, and action will follow against non-compliant operators.”

Kumar further said that a plan is underway to construct 10-foot overbridges (FOBs) and three vehicular underpasses (VUPs) at Sativalli in Vasai East, Delhi Darbar in Dahisar East, and Pandurangwadi in Mira Road East on the highway, which are accident-prone areas. After the accident of Cyrus Mistry, elaborate steps were planned for the improvements due to frequent casualties. According to Hiway police statistics in 2023 there have been 263. deaths and 387 injuries in 579 accidents in the Palghar district and 164 deaths and 541 injuries in 676 accidents in the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar region which falls under NHAI. The statistics also revealed that there were 17 black spots on MH-48 from Dahisar to Talasari. NHAI officials said that conversion of the stretch will help in giving a longer life to the road and prevent accidents.

This a permanent solution for the black spots however for temporary measures the NHAI will erect around 400 new lamp posts at around 18 locations where there is no lighting on the stretch at present. The road markings along the entire stretch will also be revamped and the advanced traffic management system (ATMS) proposal for this stretch has already been sent to the state government.