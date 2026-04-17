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NIA adds terror funding charge in 2014 ISIS link case, files fifth supplementary chargesheet

NIA adds terror funding charge in 2014 ISIS link case, files fifth supplementary chargesheet

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The National Investigation Agency has filed its fifth supplementary chargesheet against former engineering student Areeb Majeed in the 2014 ISIS link case, adding the charge of raising funds for terror activities.

NIA adds terror funding charge in 2014 ISIS link case, files fifth supplementary chargesheet

Majeed, a resident of Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district, is already facing trial for commission of various terrorist acts and penal offences.

The chargesheet with additional section 17 of Unlawful Activities Act against Majeed, the only arrested accused in the case, has been filed before the special NIA court. The said provision specifically deals with punishment for raising funds for a terrorist act.

On Friday, special judge Chakor Baviskar took the cognizance of the chargesheet and directed that a copy be given to the accused.

As per the probe agency, four engineering students- Fahad Shaikh, Saheem Tanki, Aman Tandel and Majeed had flown to Baghdad on May 23, 2014, with a group of 22 pilgrims to visit religious shrines in Iraq.

Once an accused is declared as proclaimed offenders, the agency would be able to confiscate their properties in the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
mumbai national investigation agency mumbai‬
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