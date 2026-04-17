Mumbai, The National Investigation Agency has filed its fifth supplementary chargesheet against former engineering student Areeb Majeed in the 2014 ISIS link case, adding the charge of raising funds for terror activities.

NIA adds terror funding charge in 2014 ISIS link case, files fifth supplementary chargesheet

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Majeed, a resident of Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district, is already facing trial for commission of various terrorist acts and penal offences.

The chargesheet with additional section 17 of Unlawful Activities Act against Majeed, the only arrested accused in the case, has been filed before the special NIA court. The said provision specifically deals with punishment for raising funds for a terrorist act.

On Friday, special judge Chakor Baviskar took the cognizance of the chargesheet and directed that a copy be given to the accused.

As per the probe agency, four engineering students- Fahad Shaikh, Saheem Tanki, Aman Tandel and Majeed had flown to Baghdad on May 23, 2014, with a group of 22 pilgrims to visit religious shrines in Iraq.

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{{^usCountry}} After returning to India, other pilgrims told police that Majeed, Fahad, Tandel and Tanki had gone to Fallujah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After returning to India, other pilgrims told police that Majeed, Fahad, Tandel and Tanki had gone to Fallujah. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On August 26, 2014, Tanki had called up Majeed's family and told them that their son had become a 'martyr' while fighting for ISIS in Syria. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On August 26, 2014, Tanki had called up Majeed's family and told them that their son had become a 'martyr' while fighting for ISIS in Syria. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Majeed's kin had even performed 'Janaza-e-gayabana' in Kalyan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Majeed's kin had even performed 'Janaza-e-gayabana' in Kalyan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Majeed was arrested on November 28, 2014 after he landed in Mumbai from Turkey. He is currently out on bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Majeed was arrested on November 28, 2014 after he landed in Mumbai from Turkey. He is currently out on bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the special court last month issued a proclamation against Fahad Shaikh, Saheem Tanki and Aman Tandel, almost 12 years after they allegedly left India to join ISIS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the special court last month issued a proclamation against Fahad Shaikh, Saheem Tanki and Aman Tandel, almost 12 years after they allegedly left India to join ISIS. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The trio have been asked to appear before the court within a month, failing which they would be declared as proclaimed offenders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trio have been asked to appear before the court within a month, failing which they would be declared as proclaimed offenders. {{/usCountry}}

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Once an accused is declared as proclaimed offenders, the agency would be able to confiscate their properties in the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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