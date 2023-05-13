Fake notes circulation by D-gang: Another arrested, 12 swords seized

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested another person in connection with the Naupada fake Indian currency notes (FICN) case allegedly linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang and seized 12 swords from him. On November 17, 2021, the Thane crime branch laid a trap and arrested Riyaz Abdul Rahman Shikilkar at Charai and seized 149 fake notes with a face value of ₹ 2,000 from him. Shikilkar, a resident of Naupada, Bandra East, was booked under section 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) of the Indian Penal Code. (Image for representation)

The police also seized some incriminating material from the accused – identified as Mohammed Fayaaz Shikilkar – linking him to the case relating to the seizure of high-quality FICN. As per the NIA, investigations revealed that Fayaaz was in touch with D-company in connection with the fake note’s circulation.

Riyaz allegedly told the police that he had purchased the fake notes from an ‘uncle’ for ₹1.80 lakh and they were delivered to him through an agent, a police officer said, adding that he also claimed that he was in touch with the ‘uncle’ through WhatsApp calls and messages.

Based on his interrogation, his accomplice Nasir Usmangani Chaudhari, a Bandra West resident, was arrested. The police later filed a chargesheet against the two in Thane sessions court.

The NIA took over the probe pursuant to an order issued by the union ministry of home affairs on February 6, 2023, and registered a fresh case against the duo and also charged them with provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The federal agency found that the WhatsApp number Riyaz referred to was from Malaysia and the man who communicated with him was suspected to be a Pakistani national, officers said.

As part of the investigation, the NIA on Wednesday raided around a dozen places, including houses and offices belonging to Riyaz and Nasir and some other suspects, an NIA officer said and added that weapons, digital devices, and documents were seized during the searches.