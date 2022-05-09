NIA conducts raids on premises of Dawood Ibrahim's aides, hawala operators

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at several locations in Mumbai against associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. According to ANI inputs, the raids by the the counter-terror agency included a few hawala operators.

According to available reports, the raids by the anti-terror agency were underway on premises of Ibrahim's aides in western suburbs like Bandra, Santacruz and Borivali and south Mumbai’s Nagpada and Parel areas.

“Several hawala operators and drug peddlers were associated with Ibrahim and the NIA had registered (a case) in this regard in February. Raids began today,” a statement from the federal agency was cited by ANI.

It is a developing story.

