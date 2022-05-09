Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NIA conducts raids on premises of Dawood Ibrahim's aides, hawala operators
mumbai news

NIA conducts raids on premises of Dawood Ibrahim's aides, hawala operators

The NIA raids were underway on premises of Dawood Ibrahim's associates in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar and other places.
A visual from Grant Road in Mumbai where NIA raids were underway. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on May 09, 2022 10:15 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at several locations in Mumbai against associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. According to ANI inputs, the raids by the the counter-terror agency included a few hawala operators.

According to available reports, the raids by the anti-terror agency were underway on premises of Ibrahim's aides in western suburbs like Bandra, Santacruz and Borivali and south Mumbai’s Nagpada and Parel areas.

 

“Several hawala operators and drug peddlers were associated with Ibrahim and the NIA had registered (a case) in this regard in February. Raids began today,” a statement from the federal agency was cited by ANI.

It is a developing story.

Topics
national investigation agency dawood ibrahim
