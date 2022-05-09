Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NIA takes Haji Ali Dargah managing trustee into custody during Mumbai raids: Report
mumbai news

NIA takes Haji Ali Dargah managing trustee into custody during Mumbai raids: Report

Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah, was reportedly taken into custody by the NIA that was conducting raids at locations linked to associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim across Mumbai.
A visual from a location in Mumbai where NIA raids were underway. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on May 09, 2022 02:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday detained the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah.

According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, Suhail Khandwani was taken into custody by the NIA that was conducting raids at multiple locations linked to associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim across Mumbai.

The operation included premises belonging to hawala operators.

Earlier in the day, the federal agency detained Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit, gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide, as part of the raids. The NIA picked up Qureshi, the husband of Shakeel's sister-in-law, from his residence in the Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai, officials said.  A few others were also taken into custody during the raids.

RELATED STORIES

The anti-terror agency conducted raids at a housing society in Mumbai's Nagpada area, Bhendi Bazar, Santacruz, Mahim, Goregaon areas of Mumbai, Mumbra in Thane and other places against associates of Dawood Ibrahim. 

The raids were being carried out at places of drug traffickers and hawala operators in connection with the case against Pakistan-based gangster and his associates. The case was registered in February.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau and agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
national investigation agency dawood ibrahim
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP