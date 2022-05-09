NIA takes Haji Ali Dargah managing trustee into custody during Mumbai raids: Report

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday detained the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah.

According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, Suhail Khandwani was taken into custody by the NIA that was conducting raids at multiple locations linked to associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim across Mumbai.

The operation included premises belonging to hawala operators.

Earlier in the day, the federal agency detained Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit, gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide, as part of the raids. The NIA picked up Qureshi, the husband of Shakeel's sister-in-law, from his residence in the Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai, officials said. A few others were also taken into custody during the raids.

The anti-terror agency conducted raids at a housing society in Mumbai's Nagpada area, Bhendi Bazar, Santacruz, Mahim, Goregaon areas of Mumbai, Mumbra in Thane and other places against associates of Dawood Ibrahim.

The raids were being carried out at places of drug traffickers and hawala operators in connection with the case against Pakistan-based gangster and his associates. The case was registered in February.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau and agencies)

