Nicknames of inmates make it to Maharashtra Prison Department’s coffee table book

PUNE: Life behind bars across Maharashtra’s prisons is governed by a unique set of unwritten rules, traditions and social codes, and one aspect of this prison subculture is conveyed by nicknames that prisoners use to identify and communicate with each other. The names are tied to their roles, behaviour and social status within the prison ecosystem. Pune, India - June 8, 2012:Yerwada jail in Pune, India, on Friday, June 8, 2012. (HT PHOTO) (HT Photo)

The recently released ‘Parivartan: A Coffee Table Book’ by the Maharashtra Prison Department sheds light on 14 such nicknames that have become integral to prison vocabulary. The most well-known among them are: Taxi, Machandi, Vakil, Handi, Khabari, Godown and Jababdar. Each name offers an insight into the daily grind, networks and power dynamics of prison life.

Swati Sathe, deputy inspector general (prison), said, “These nicknames are a tradition passed down through generations. They are derived from the nature and activities of prisoners, reflecting what they do inside the jail.”

Prisoners involved in smuggling contraband into the prison are called Taxi. Much like a taxi transports passengers, these individuals are known for bringing banned goods—such as drugs, mobile phones, or weapons—into the facility through ingenious and often illegal means. Their activities sustain underground networks, making Taxi one of the most notorious monikers in the system. Machandi, or rebels, are known to actively challenge the prison’s authority; they incite unrest or create chaos within the jail.

The name Vakil is given to unofficial legal advisers, some of who may have genuine expertise. But whether or not they possess formal legal training, these prisoners are known to draft applications, petitions and other documents on behalf of their peers. Their guidance, accurate or not, earns them a place of respect or tolerance within the prison community.

Prisoners known for culinary innovation are called ‘Handi’. They engage in unauthorised cooking and create meals in hidden corners of the jail, offering respite to fellow inmates from regular prison fare. ‘Khabris’ are informers known to provide intelligence to jail authorities about escape plans, smuggling activities, or internal conflicts; this leads to them being ostracized by their peers.

Prisoners nicknamed ‘Godown’ are known for smuggling and storing banned goods, often within their bodies to distribute later. Depending on the scale of their activities, they are called ‘Bada Godown’ or ‘Chota Godown’.

While ‘Jababdars’ are entrusted with maintaining discipline among inmates by acting as mediators, ‘Kalatopi’ are habitual offenders who frequently return to prison due to their inability to break free and ‘Lalpatti’ are those who make audacious attempts to break free. Even if they fail, they are admired for their resourcefulness and boldness.

For prison authorities, these nicknames serve a practical purpose. Sunil Dhamal, superintendent of Yerawada Central Prison, Pune, said, “It is impossible to remember the names of thousands of inmates. These nicknames make it easier for staff to identify prisoners and understand their roles.”

Anil Khamkar, superintendent of Yerawada Open Prison, added, “Nicknames like Taxi, Handi, or Machandi are helpful in maintaining discipline. For example, if I’m informed that Handi is active, I immediately know someone is cooking illegally and can act accordingly.”

On the other hand, prison guards also have nicknames – the most common being ‘Baba’. Khamkar noted, the name was sourced by Bollywood – in ‘Sanju’ actor Sanjay Dutt had referred to the on-screen guards with this name in a scene.