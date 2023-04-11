3 held for assaulting 8 cops, preventing arrest

Mumbai: Nine people were booked in the early hours of Sunday after they allegedly assaulted eight policemen and prevented the arrest of a 25-year-old man who was booked for selling drugs. HT Image

Out of the nine, three have been arrested.

As per the police, on Saturday night, three police officers and five constables – including a woman constable – from the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) went to arrest the accused, Rizwan Dadhi, in Jogeshwari.

“The mother of the accused bit the right hand of a police sub-inspector due to which Dadhi managed to flee and evaded arrest,” said a police officer. “Two constables also sustained injuries during the scuffle.”

As per the police, the Azad Maidan unit of ANC registered an NDPS case on April 7 against Dadhi. The police came to know that the accused would be in his residence in Prem Nagar, Jogeshwari, on Saturday and laid out a trap to arrest him.

“When Dadhi arrived, sub-inspector Shankar Pawale identified and nabbed him,” said a police officer. “As Dadhi started screaming, his mother, a few relatives and neighbours gathered and started assaulting the policemen.”

During the commotion, Dadhi managed to flee, said deputy commissioner of police Maheshwar Reddy, Zone 10, adding, “When the police ran towards Dadhi, the family members and neighbours came in between and tried to stop them. During the scuffle, two constables also got injured.

After the incident. Pawale registered an FIR in Meghwadi Police Station under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and the relevant section of rioting against the accused.

“Dadhi and his mother are still absconding,” said a police officer. “Dadhi was earlier arrested in 2019 for supplying drugs and was active in the area.”