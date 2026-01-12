Nine booked for driving in the wrong lane, causing major accident on Friday

Thane: Following a major accident along Ghodbunder road on Friday morning, nine people were booked for allegedly driving in the wrong lane and causing the crash that injured four, said the police. Some of the accused too are currently injured and hospitalised, the police added. According to the Kasarwadavali police the accident took place on the Ghodbunder Road near the Gaimukh traffic outpost. A cement-laden truck crashed into several vehicles, cars and autos, that were being driven in the opposite direction. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

According to the Kasarwadavali police the accident took place on the Ghodbunder Road near the Gaimukh traffic outpost. A cement-laden truck crashed into several vehicles, cars and autos, that were being driven in the opposite direction. The impact led to a chain collision involving more than a dozen vehicles, injuring four people and leading to severe traffic congestion on the busy arterial corridor for several hours.

According to the police, since some of the accused drivers are themselves injured and currently undergoing treatment at hospitals, their statements have not yet been recorded and the formal legal process against them has not been initiated. They will be summoned for further investigation once they recover.

The truck driver who rammed into the wrongly driven vehicles is yet to be traced. He has also been booked for his alleged role in the accident and for fleeing the spot without providing medical assistance to the injured. Meanwhile, the owner of the truck has visited the police station, where his statement was recorded to aid the ongoing investigation.

In the aftermath of the incident, the traffic police requested the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to install warning boards along the road to highlight the dangers of driving on the wrong lane and discourage such risky behaviour among motorists.

N B Kolhatkar, senior police inspector of Kasarwadavali police station, said, “We have registered cases against the drivers and vehicle owners who were driving in the opposite direction and were responsible for this accident.” Kolhatkar said the accused have been booked under sections 125(a) and (b) (act endangering life or personal safety), and 281 (rash or negligent riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. “As these offences carry a maximum punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment, the accused have not been arrested. Since they are still undergoing medical treatment, we will call them for further investigation once they recover,” Kolhatkar added.

Pankaj Shirsat, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Thane, said, “We have been continuously appealing to motorists to remain patient while driving and have been creating awareness against wrong-lane driving. If there is traffic congestion, driving on the wrong side is extremely dangerous, not only for the driver but also for vehicles moving in the correct direction.”

Shirsat added that for years now the traffic police have deployed traffic personnel round-the-clock at the accident spot to manage traffic even though movement is slow due to the ghat section. Driving in the opposite direction is permitted only in emergencies for ambulances and rescue vehicles, and that too only under the supervision of traffic police officials who stop the movement of traffic from the other side.