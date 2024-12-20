Nita Ambani to headline India Conference at Harvard in February

Mumbai: The India Conference at Harvard (ICH) announced today that Nita Ambani, a leader in philanthropy, education, and culture, will deliver the keynote address at their annual conference scheduled for February 15-16, 2025 in Boston. Ambani's social equity initiatives have touched over 80 million lives as she continues to champion India's global potential. Nita Ambani will deliver the keynote address at the conference (Instagram)

The conference, one of America's largest student-led India-focused events, is hosted by Harvard University students from various graduate and undergraduate schools. This year's programme will showcase speakers exploring how Indian innovations are influencing global narratives.

Ambani's selection follows her recent accomplishments, including hosting India's first International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in four decades and leading the nation's bid for the 2036 Olympics. Her address will complement the conference theme, "From India to the World," celebrating India's emergence as a global leader in peace, prosperity, and innovation.

"The India Conference has always strived to push the boundaries of dialogue around India's growth story," said Ayush Shukla, Conference Co-Chair. "This year's theme captures the essence of India's transformative journey—where local ingenuity meets global impact. It celebrates not only our technological prowess and development growth but also showcases lessons about collaborative communities, vibrant culture, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit."

The conference will feature a fireside chat with Ambani and a policy hackathon addressing climate challenges in rural India, organised in partnership with the Indian School of Business and GDi Partners. A startup pitch competition will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to present solutions to India's unique challenges.

Notable speakers include Pramath Raj Sinha, founding dean of the Indian School of Business and Ashoka University; Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India; Anjali Bansal, founding partner of Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund; and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Harvard's ties with India have strengthened over time, reflected in the increasing presence of Indian-origin leaders within the university. Srikant Datar serves as dean of Harvard Business School, while Rakesh Khurana is the former dean of Harvard College. Recently, former Twitter India head and AI entrepreneur Manish Maheshwari joined the Harvard Kennedy School as a Mason Fellow.

The conference, jointly hosted at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School, brings together thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and cultural figures to discuss India's evolving role in global affairs.