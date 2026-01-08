Navi Mumbai: In a major crackdown on rising air pollution, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday ordered the immediate closure of 19 construction sites and issued notices to 42 others for violating environmental safety norms. The move follows the city’s air quality index (AQI) breaching the 200-mark in several areas despite the enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) in late November. NMMC shuts down 19 construction sites to curb air pollution

On Wednesday, municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde stated that the civic body is strictly enforcing the 27-point air pollution control guidelines issued in 2024. To ensure ground-level implementation, flying squads comprising assistant commissioners, civil engineers, and sanitation inspectors have been deployed across all wards.

The NMMC has issued show-cause notices to 10 sites and instruction letters to another 32 for failing to curb dust emissions. Furthermore, penalty notices have been served to 173 developers.

“Under the GRAP-4 guidelines, we have halted work at 19 locations where the AQI was found to be above 200,” said Shinde. “It is mandatory for every construction site to install air quality monitoring equipment. While 30 sites have already complied, work is underway to install sensors at the remaining locations.”

The municipal commissioner emphasised that the winter season, characterised by low wind speeds and high humidity, traps pollutants near the ground, leading to foggy conditions and a spike in pollution.

Addressing concerns over high AQI readings reported in areas like Sanpada by various private agencies, Shinde urged citizens to rely only on official data. He noted that low-cost sensors used by third-party apps often bypass the calibration and certification standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“We have observed that the AQI reported by third-party sensors in Sanpada is significantly higher than the data from our Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS). Citizens should refer to the Sameer App or the CPCB website for authentic and reliable air quality information,” the commissioner added.

To tackle road dust—a primary contributor to PM10 levels—the NMMC has deployed mechanised brushes and “Encap” vehicles, which spray treated water into the air to settle dust particles. Additionally, soil accumulated along footpaths is being removed regularly, followed by deep cleaning of roads with recycled water.

The NMMC has warned developers that non-compliance with the standard operating procedure will lead to immediate work-stop orders and potential cancellation of building permissions.