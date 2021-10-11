No flat for Marathi-speaking man in ‘Gujaratis only’ building in Mira Road

The Naya Nagar police on Monday booked Rinku Sangoi Dedhia and Rahul Dedhia for allegedly refusing to sell a 1-BHK flat in Shantinagar in Mira Road to Govardhan Deshmukh, 37, allegedly because the latter was a Marathi-speaking man and the four-storey building was exclusively for Gujaratis, Marwaris and Jains. Angered at the denial, Deshmukh filed a complaint against the two. No arrests have been made so far.

Deshmukh, a stockbroker lives in Mira Road, and was looking to buy a 1-BHK flat near Mira Road railway station. On October 4, he came across a post related to the flat on social media which stated one condition – the flat will be sold only to Gujaratis, Marwaris or Jains and Christians and other community buyers will not be entertained, he claimed in the complaint.

“I called up Dedhia. He asked my name and immediately rejected my deal. Without an explanation, he rudely disconnected my call. We live in Maharashtra and any citizen has the right to purchase property anywhere in India,” he said.

Jitendra Vankoti, senior inspector, Naya Nagar police station, said, “A case has been registered under section 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code. Though no arrests have been made yet, we have given them a notice to appear before the Thane court once the charge sheet is filed. The duo has been told not to leave the city.”