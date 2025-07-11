Pune: Pune is known for its vibrant celebration of Ganpati Mahotsav and the active participation of the youth as ‘dhol-tasha pathaks’ adds to the exuberance, as zestful energy meets traditional fervour. Amidst the rehearsals and practises, Pune Police, too, decided to step in to encourage the pathaks and, as a goodwill gesture, announced on Tuesday that no legal cases will be filed against pathaks playing traditional instruments this year. No police cases on dhol-tasha pathaks this year: Pune Police

“If there are any such cases, we will make sure to stop them. Last year, we succeeded in banning laser lights during the Ganesh festival. This year, we will try to regulate DJs,” said Ranjankumar Sharma, joint commissioner, Pune Police. “Pune’s 27,000-plus dhol-tasha performers are part of a cultural force that should be effectively utilised during the festive period.”

His remarks came during a representative Vadyapujan (instrument worship) ceremony organised on Tuesday by the Dhol-Tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra at the historic Kasba Ganpati temple. The event was attended by deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Krishikesh Raval, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust President Sunil Rasane, treasurer Mahesh Suryawanshi, Kasba Ganpati Temple’s chief trustee Vinayak Thakar, and the Dhol Tasha Mahasangh’s president Parag Thakur.

Joint commissioner Sharma also highlighted a key concern for the police: “When dhol-tasha troupes rehearse, especially after 10pm, we receive the highest number of calls at the police headquarters. All troupes must begin their rehearsals early and ensure they finish before 10pm.”

Deputy commissioner Krishikesh Raval echoed the sentiment, stating, “We know the intention of these performers is not to disturb the public. But, I’ve heard from seniors that managing security during Ganesh festival in Pune is particularly challenging, but with everyone’s cooperation, the event can proceed smoothly. We will soon hold a joint meeting for coordination.”

Treasurer of Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust, Mahesh Suryawanshi, said that legal cases are filed when sound exceeds permissible limits. “So, If instruments are built to comply with sound regulations, participants won’t face such issues,” he remarked.

While, Dhol Tasha Mahasangh’s president Parag Thakur highlighted that Pune’s dhol-tasha culture has reached international platforms, including the United States, Australia, and Canada. “This is the cultural identity of Maharashtra. If we aim to celebrate a DJ-free festival, everyone’s participation is crucial. School students should also be involved through spear-bearing groups, tipri (stick dance) and ghungur-kathi troupes.”