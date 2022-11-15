‘No political pressure on police’: Eknath Shinde on case linked to NCP’s Awhad

Amid controversy linked to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, who has been booked for allegedly molesting a Bharatiya Janata Party worker, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday that there will not be any political interference in the probe. “An FIR (first information report) has been registered as per the complaint by the lady. Police will conduct the probe and will take necessary action. There will be transparency. There's no political pressure on the police,” Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Awhad on Monday quit as the member of legislative assembly (MLA). He had got bail last week in a case pertaining to ruckus at a multiplex in state's Thane.

Meanwhile, Shinde's statement comes after the opposition labelled the molestation case as a "political vendetta". Awhad was booked under section 354 (assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC (Indian Penal Code) after a female BJP worker filed a complaint alleging manhandling by him at a bridge inauguration in Mumbra, Thane, on Sunday evening. A video shows Awhad moving a woman aside while making his way through the crowd at the event where the Chief Minister was also present.

Following the complaint, the former MLA resigned from his post. “Police registered two false cases against me in 72 hours and that too 354. I will fight against this police brutality…I decided to resign from my MLA. The killing of democracy.. cannot be seen with naked eyes,” he also tweeted on Monday morning.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had earlier said: “I saw the incident. Chief minister Eknath Shinde was also present when the incident occurred. Everyone knows that Awhad has led agitations on various issues. But the state government is misusing its powers.” He also said that when the NCP would be back in power, this incident would be taken into consideration, thus the ruling government should not misuse power and maintain law and order.

