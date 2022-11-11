NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad who blocked ‘Har Har Mahadev’ screening arrested

Former state housing minister and National Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad was arrested on Friday by Thane’s Vartak Nagar police in connection with a rioting case registered against him on charges of disrupting a late-night screening of the Marathi movie ‘Har Har Mahadev’ at Thane’s Viviana Mall multiplex on November 7, police said.

Awhad called his arrest an “abuse of power” by the police.

In a post on Twitter, Awhad alleged he was called by the police to pick up a notice on Friday, but when he reached the station, the police detained him.

“At around 1 pm, Senior PI called me and asked to collect the notice. I told them, I am leaving for Mumbai, so I will collect the notice in person. While I was at the police station, I was kept busy and DCP Vinay Rathod arrived, who told me, they have orders to arrest me… This is an abuse of police power. I am ready to fight even if they hang me but, I will not plead guilty to what I did not do,” he said in two posts in Marathi.

Awhad and his supporters are accused of forcefully stopping a late-night show of the Marathi movie ‘Har har Mahadev’ and creating a ruckus at the multiplex where the movie was being screened on Monday, claiming that it distorts Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The following day, the Vartak Nagar police registered a first information report (FIR) against Awhad and 100 supporters under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Maharashtra Police Act relating to unlawful assembly, rioting and causing hurt.

The case was registered by a Thane businessman who was watching the movie with his wife when Awhad barged into the multiplex filed. The businessman alleged that he was thrashed by Awhad’s supporters when he demanded that they refund the price of the tickets they bought. He also accused the NCP workers of harassing and attacking his wife.