Noise levels above prescribed limits during Ganapati immersion in Mumbai: Report

Noise levels during the final-day Ganapati immersion processions in Mumbai breached prescribed limits at several locations with readings as high as 107.8 decibels, NGO Awaaz Foundation said on Saturday.

People take part in a Ganesh visarjan procession in Mumbai. (PTI)

The maximum permissible decibel limits between 10pm and 6am are 40 dB in a Silence Zone and 45dB in a Residential Zone, it said.

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In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Awaaz Foundation founder Sumaira Abdulali alleged that loud music was being played till at least 12.30 am on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, political parties across party lines have continued to violate the Noise Rules by playing music upto 103 decibels and continuing until at least 12.30 am on 26th September," she said.

Abdulali also questioned the placement of police decibel meters.

"Although no police decibel meters were visible on the street, on enquiry, I was informed that the decibel meters had been mounted on towers," she said.

"However, the towers appeared to be a considerable distance from any political booths and also past the point where the processions stopped using instruments," Abdulali alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Awaaz Foundation said most Ganesh mandals did not use of DJs and loudspeakers mounted on trucks during their processions this year. Most processions did not carry loudspeakers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awaaz Foundation said most Ganesh mandals did not use of DJs and loudspeakers mounted on trucks during their processions this year. Most processions did not carry loudspeakers. {{/usCountry}}

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The NGO, which has been documenting noise levels during the Ganapati festival since 2003, submitted its report on noise levels recorded on September 25 and 26 to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Mumbai Police Commissioner.

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According to the report, a noise level of 80.4-91.4 decibels was recorded at Girgaon Chowpatty at 4.41 pm on September 25 at "political party booths using loudspeakers".

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At Opera House Junction, readings of 90.3-96.1 decibels and 86-93.7 decibels were recorded at 5.05 pm and 5.28 pm, respectively, during processions described as being without generators and loudspeakers and without loudspeakers.

At 10.03 pm in Bandra West, a noise level of 91-107.8 decibels was recorded during a "banjo with loudspeakers", while at Worli at 10.28 pm, the reading was 94-107 decibels during "dhol tasha without loudspeakers".

At 11.15 pm, a reading of 92-103 decibels was recorded at Girgaon Chowpatty at a "political party booth playing music on loudspeakers".

The reading at the same location at 12.18 am on September 26 was 87-94 decibels at a "political booth with loudspeakers", while continued use of loudspeakers at political booths at 12.30 am resulted in readings of 82-90 decibels, the report said.

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At the Opera House, a reading of 84.9-87 decibels was recorded at 12.06 am during a procession without loudspeakers.

The foundation said the Noise Pollution Rules permit state governments to notify up to 15 days a year for extension of loudspeaker use up to midnight, but "do not permit relaxation of decibel limits applicable between 10pm and 6am of 40 dB in a Silence Zone and 45dB in a Residential Zone".

"Therefore, all readings exceeding 45dB in a residential zone would be a violation of the Rules," it said.

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The highest level recorded by the foundation was 115 decibels at Opera House in 2024, 114.7 decibels in 2023, 120.2 decibels in 2022 and 93.1 decibels in 2021, the Foundation said, adding that decibel readings could not be taken during 2025 because of heavy rains.