Not telling third person about rape doesn’t falsify victim’s evidence: HC

MUMBAI: Upholding the life sentence handed out to a man convicted for raping his daughter in 2015, the Bombay High Court shot down his defence that the girl had said nothing about the incident to a woman whose shop she waited at after the incident. “It was not possible that the victim would have immediately told about the incident to a third person particularly when the offence was committed by her own father,” a division bench of justices Sarang Kotwal and Ashish Chavan observed. Citizens protest against the rape of a doctor in Kolkata. (AFP File)

The court noted in its judgement on June 15 that the girl had informed her mother immediately on her return from work after which there was no delay in filing the FIR. Just because the victim had not narrated the incident to the woman at the shop, “it does not falsify her evidence,” the judges said.

The convict lodged in the Yerwada Central Prison had filed an appeal in the High court challenging his conviction by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court in Pune in 2019 for raping his 17-year-old daughter. The incident dates back to August 31, 2015 when the man, a barber, sent his younger son out of their house under some pretext and raped his daughter while she was alone at home and his wife, a ward helper in a hospital, was at work.

After the incident, the victim left her house and waited at a woman’s shop for two hours until her mother got back from work. “She would naturally be afraid to go back to her house unless her mother returned home,” the court observed. The girl used to work at the woman’s shop after attending college in the morning. During the trial, the judges noted, the teenager had described the incident in detail and her evidence was consistent with her statement recorded before a magistrate.

In his defence, the accused had said that he was framed by his wife, who nursed a grudge against him because he was an unemployed alcoholic, they used to quarrel often and he used to beat her. He said that the neighbours, including the woman whose shop the victim waited at, were not examined by the prosecution. He said that she was an important witness since she was the first person the girl met after the incident but the prosecution had left her out.

The court, however, said that the prosecution had rightly relied on the evidence of the victim, her mother and her brother. Finding no fault in the decision of the trial court, the judges upheld the man’s conviction and life sentence. They said “In his entire evidence, there is no explanation at all as to why the victim could have implicated him falsely.”