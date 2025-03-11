Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Notary advocate declared hostile in Sheena Bora murder trial

ByRevu Suresh
Mar 11, 2025 06:18 AM IST

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly murdered in April 2012, strangled inside a car by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, with the assistance of her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, and then-driver, Shyamvar Rai. Her body was reportedly burnt and disposed of in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

Mumbai: The prosecution in the Sheena Bora murder case on Monday declared a notary advocate hostile after he refused to identify will documents presented in court, citing that they were photocopies and not originals. The advocate had notarised the Wills of accused, Sheena Bora’s mother Indrani Mukerjea and her former husband, media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, who is also an accused in the case.

Notary advocate declared hostile in Sheena Bora murder trial
Notary advocate declared hostile in Sheena Bora murder trial

In legal proceedings, a witness is declared hostile when they retract or contradict their previous statements, casting doubt on their testimony’s reliability.

According to his statement to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the notary advocate had previously affirmed that Indrani and Peter Mukerjea had signed the Wills in his presence, bequeathing a jointly owned Delhi flat to Sheena Bora. However, he claimed he could not recall whether the witnesses named in the Wills had signed in front of him.

During cross-examination, the advocate refused to verify the documents produced by the CBI, maintaining that they were only photocopies. Furthermore, he was unable to confirm whether Peter Mukerjea had signed the Wills in his presence, leading the prosecution to declare him hostile.

The Wills in question pertain to a Delhi-based property jointly owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea. The couple had intended for Sheena Bora to inherit the flat, with the stipulation that she could manage the property only after turning 28.

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly murdered in April 2012, strangled inside a car by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, with the assistance of her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, and then-driver, Shyamvar Rai. Her body was reportedly burnt and disposed of in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The crime came to light in 2015 when Rai, arrested in an unrelated case, confessed to his involvement in the murder.

Following Rai’s revelation, Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015, while Peter Mukerjea was taken into custody three months later. All accused are currently out on bail.

The trial, which commenced in February 2017 with the framing of charges, has seen the examination of over 90 out of 237 prosecution witnesses. Indrani Mukerjea recently approached the Supreme Court, alleging undue delays in the trial as 92 witnesses were yet to testify. Prior to this, she had sought permission from the Bombay High Court to travel abroad, but her request was denied in September last year.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On