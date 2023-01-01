Notice to BMC over allotting ITI land to Urdu Bhavan

Mumbai: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportation for cancelling land allotted for an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and instead giving it to Urdu Bhavan in Agripada, Central Mumbai.

A complaint was lodged earlier this week by Yogesh Limaye after which the notice was issued. The NCPCR said it has issued a notice after the complaint as the cancellation of ITI project will deprive children of employment-oriented education.

Limaye said, “I filed a PIL in the Mumbai High Court on December 27 and had also complained to the NCPCR. I have no objection to Urdu Bhavan. But this cancellation was like depriving the city of more ITI seats.

“The total strength ITI seats in Mumbai is 8,500. If an Urdu Bhavan was to be created, then there are many Urdu schools in the vicinity and that too with poor patronage. Two of them could have been clubbed and the remaining premises could be used as Urdu Bhavan.’’

“I have brought this to the notice of the new skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha,” said Limaye.

Limaye said that the change in allotment happened during the MVA government when Nawab Malik, of NCP, was the skill development and entrepreneurship minister and also was in charge of minority development.

Limaye said, “This vacant plot of land at Agripada was allotted for constructing an ITI in 2009. However, this land was reserved for homeless people and the institute could not come up. In 2019, the reservation of the plot was changed to ‘other education purpose’ enabling for the land to be given for an ITI.

“And to our surprise, this allotment, for ITI, was cancelled and it was given for constructing an Urdu learning centre. A resolution was passed in the BMC and the proposal was mooted by Yashwant Jadhav of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (then Shiv Sena). Some residents had approached me and then I filed a PIL and we have also given a notice to the BMC.”

The notice said that the NCPCR has taken cognizance of the case under Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005.

In view of the allegations stated in the complaint, the NCPCR is of the view that prima facie the matter is in violation of children’s education and depriving them of employment-oriented education.

“Therefore, the NCPCR requests your good offices to look into the matter and take remedial measures and an Action Taken Report may be submitted to the Commission within 10 days of receipt of this letter,” said the notice.

Municipal commissioner IS Chahal said, ``My officers informed me that the general body of the BMC had cancelled the allotment.’’