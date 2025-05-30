MUMBAI: Students applying for diploma courses under the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) will now go through four admission rounds instead of three for the 2025-26 academic year. The change in the number of rounds under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will apply to diploma programmes such as engineering, architecture, hotel management, catering technology, surface coating technology and pharmacy. Now, a fourth round in DTE’s diploma admissions

The limited number of rounds earlier forced students to choose expensive private or management quota options. With the introduction of the fourth round, students will have a greater chance of securing a seat through the CAP system.

According to the new rules finalised on May 23, if a student is allotted a seat in their first-preference college in the first round, they must confirm admission immediately. In the second round, if a student is assigned a seat among their top three preferences, they will have to take admission, or else they will be disqualified from further rounds. Similarly, in the third round, if they get a seat from their top six preferences, they must accept it. This move is aimed at stopping high-ranking students from blocking multiple seats and ensuring quicker and more efficient seat allocation.

The rule also stated that students will be allowed to revise their option forms online before each round from the second round onwards. They can remove or update their earlier choices, giving them flexibility as the admission process progresses.

Another big change is the shift to a fully online admission process for seats under the institutional quota and for any remaining vacant seats, after the CAP rounds. Colleges will now be required to publish the list of eligible candidates, merit rankings, and the admission schedule on their websites. This step is expected to bring greater transparency and help students make informed choices.

For vacant seats that remain after all CAP rounds are completed, preference will be given to candidates belonging to the respective category. If still unfilled, these seats will be offered based on merit, with priority to candidates from Maharashtra.

The rules for cancellation and refund of admission fees have also been updated. If a student wants to cancel their admission, they must apply online. If the cancellation is done before the last date, a refund will be given after deducting ₹1,000 from the total fees. However, if the cancellation is requested after the final date, no refund will be given.

The officer with the DTE said this new process will help more students to get admission to the courses and secure the benefits of various government schemes. Registration process for diploma admission is currently underway and will end on June 16.