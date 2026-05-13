...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

NSE leases 2 BKC plots for 1,684 cr from MMRDA

The NSE secures a ₹1,684.31 crore land deal in BKC, expanding its operations in Mumbai's commercial hub, amid growing demand for prime real estate.

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:46 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
Advertisement

Mumbai: The city’s commercial hub, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), has witnessed another major land deal, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) securing an additional plot from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in a deal valued at 1,684.31 crore.

NSE leases 2 BKC plots for 1,684 cr from MMRDA

The latest acquisition comes less than a year after the exchange leased its first parcel in the business district. The deal, registered earlier this month, involves plots C-81 and C-82 in G Block with a combined area of 10,995 sq metres and permissible built-up area of 43,980 sq metres.

The lease transaction was closed at 3.87 lakh per square metre, or around 36,000 per square foot. NSE also paid stamp duty of 75.79 crore.

The acquisition took place in two stages. Plot C-82, measuring 5,500 square metres, was first allotted in March 2025 for 757.90 crore, before the lease premium was revised to 833.69 crore in October 2025. Plot C-81 was later allotted in December 2025 for 850.62 crore.

Over the past few years, BKC has emerged as one of India’s most sought after commercial districts, attracting leading banks, multinational corporations, investment firms and financial institutions seeking a strategic presence in the city’s evolving business landscape.

 
bandra kurla complex land deal national stock exchange
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / NSE leases 2 BKC plots for 1,684 cr from MMRDA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.