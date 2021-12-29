Nurse arrested after patient dies due to wrong injection

Mumbai The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested a 30-year-old nurse after she had allegedly given a wrong injection to a patient in a private hospital at Govandi, who was later shifted to the KEM hospital and died.

A panel of doctors which included three doctors of Sir JJ hospital, after examining the medical reports of the deceased, concluded that the death of the woman occurred due to a wrong injection.

Based on the doctor’s report of JJ hospital, the Shivaji Nagar police registered a case in the last week under Section 304 (II) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against doctor Rehan Khan of Mannat hospital and nurse Nafisha Mohammad Aslam Shaikh, said police officer.

According to the police, the victim, Shabana Sayyad, 36, a resident of Shivaji Nagar area, Govandi was running a fever when she visited Mannat hospital which is located near her residence on October 2, 2020. Nafisha was working as a nurse and she gave her an injection and some medicine without even consulting the doctor. But after two days, Sayyad’s condition worsened and she contracted an infection at the spot, where she was administered the injection, added the officer.

She again visited the hospital and Nafisha gave a few more medicines. On October 6, 2020, when the victim’s family members asked the doctor for the reason behind the swelling and infection, the doctor decided to operate. The victim was operated on and discharged soon thereafter. Looking at the victim’s condition, the family rushed her to KEM hospital on October 9, 2020, where she died, said senior inspector Kishore Gayke of the Shivaji Nagar police station.

The family then demanded an investigation and based on their demand the board of three doctors of JJ hospital examined the victim’s medical report and record. The panel of doctors arrived at a conclusion two days ago and based on their report we recorded a statement of the victim’s sister Shehnaz Ansari, 45, and registered a case and arrested Nafisha, said Gayke.

“We have also recorded the statement of Dr Rehan Khan, owner of the hospital but he claimed that he had called a visiting doctor, Kazim Khan who operated on the victim. We have been now investigating that part also to find out who conducted the operation,” added Gayke.

Dr Rehan Khan is an MBBS doctor while Nafisha lives in Shivaji Nagar area and has not submitted any document related to her qualifications as a nurse, added the officer.