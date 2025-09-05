OBC outfit ends hunger strike in Nagpur; protests continue in other parts

MUMBAI: Protesters led by the National OBC Mahamanch have withdrawn their chain hunger strike, started six days ago, in Nagpur after the state government agreed to 12 of their 14 demands on Thursday, even as elsewhere in the state other groups are continuing their protests. The move comes two days after a similar intervention by the government which led to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil breaking his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan. Babanrao Taywade, president of the National OBC Mahamanch, who was spearheading the agitation, called off the stir when he was promised that 12 of his 14 demands would be met. (ANI)

The OBC agitation in Nagpur commenced two days after Jarange-Patil started his strike backed by nearly 30,000 supporters. It was a retaliatory move to protect their own reservation, which they feared would be compromised if the state government agreed to let Marathas with Kunbi certificates (according to the Hyderabad and Satara gazettes) into the OBC category, by virtue of which they would be entitled to reservation.

The OBC strike ended on Thursday when the minister of OBC Welfare, Atul Save, reached Samvidhan Chowk, in Nagpur, and approved 12 demands, assuring protesters that their quota will not be touched by the government.

Save arrived at Samvidhan Chowk and told protesters that the “order to implement their demands, accepted by the government, would be issued within a month”. He then requested them to withdraw the hunger strike, following which Babanrao Taywade, president of the National OBC Mahamanch, who was spearheading the agitation, called off the stir.

Significant demands made by Taywade were: not to include Marathas in the OBC quota and not to directly issue them Kunbi certificates; immediate financial assistance to the farmers facing floods; 100 percent subsidy to OBC students in professional courses; increase in the number of students to 200 from the existing 75 for scholarships for overseas studies; increase funds for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute to ₹1,000 crore a year; allot a quota for OBCs in tenements developed by MHADA and CIDCO; increase the loan limit up to ₹15 lakh from the current ₹1 lakh being provided by economic development corporations related to OBC, VJNT and SBC communities, among others.

Meanwhile, despite the government’s assurances in Nagpur, people in the know shared with HT that implementation of the Hyderabad gazette, a Nizam era document, to facilitate more Marathas’ entry into the OBC category, will remain a thorn in their flesh, and therefore a cause for worry for the government.

While protesters in Nagpur ended the strike, members of the community continued to hold protests in many districts across the state. Among them were, Pune, Ahilyanagar, Beed, Dharashiv, Washim, Bhiwandi, Solapur and Ratnagiri. Protesters burned copies of the Government Resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday, allowing the implementation of the Hyderabad gazette. They also submitted a memorandum of their demands to all the tehsildars and collectors – top on their list is scrapping the GR.

An indefinite hunger strike is also ongoing at Antarwali Sarathi village, in Jalna, by four OBC activists since September 1. This is the same village where Jarange-Patil has held a series of protests in the last two years. The protesters -- Balasaheb Dakhne, Babasaheb Bhatude, Prof Vitthal Talekar and Shrihari Nirmal -- are resolute about staying on course until the GR is withdrawn.

“We are on hunger strike for the last four days and are only taking water. We will not withdraw our protest until the state government scraps the GR -- our main demand,” Dakhane said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who represents the community, had earlier announced that OBC outfits will approach the court against the GR. “Protests are on in different parts of the state, which will continue for some time,” Bhujbal told HT. “In the meantime, we will try to get our doubts regarding the GR cleared by the court. Our legal team is expected to challenge it by Monday or Tuesday. I am sure we will get relief from the court of law.”

A senior OBC leader, who did not wish to be named, said that their priority is to get a stay on the implementation of the GR. “If that is not achieved, we will plan our next move,” he said. Another OBC leader revealed his plans of holding a mega morcha in Azad Maidan next month. “It is still in the primary stage but we are planning to hold an unprecedented rally in the city. Our preparations for the same have already started,” he shared.