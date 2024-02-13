On Ashok Chavan's exit, Maharashtra Congress chief points to 'white paper' on Adarsh scam

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole downplayed the exit of former chief minister Ashok Chavan who joined the BJP on Tuesday, claiming it will not have any impact on the party. Ashok Chavan joins BJP in the presence of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other BJP party leaders at BJP office in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

“Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi belong to the common people. The exit of a leader makes no difference,” Patole said.

The Congress leader also insisted that public sympathy for the party has increased.

“BJP in Maharashtra is scared. That is why, they are making small attempts but as a result, people's sympathy for Congress has increased. I think Congress' seats will increase,” he said.

While other Congress leaders were measured in their words, Patole took a veiled jibe at Chavan over the Adarsh society scam.

“Two days back, the (central) government came out with a White Paper on the UPA Government. Adarsh Scam was specifically mentioned by the PM. Everyone knows who is involved in Adarsh Scam,” Patole added.

The Adarsh Society scam involves allegations of irregularities in the allocation of flats meant for war widows and veterans, as well as the construction of the building itself, which was allegedly built in violation of various rules and regulations. Chavan was accused of approving additional floor space index (FSI) for the Adarsh building in exchange for flats for his relatives. FSI is a measure of how much area can be constructed on a given plot of land.

It was alleged that Chavan's relatives were among the beneficiaries who acquired apartments in the Adarsh Housing Society at preferential rates or through questionable means. There were also allegations that Chavan's relatives did not meet the eligibility criteria for the flats but were still allotted apartments in the building.

The 65-year-old served as the state’s chief minister for 3 years in the Congress-NCP government from December 2008 to November 2010. Ashok Chavan holds considerable sway in Nanded and parts of Marathwada. The region sends 8 Lok Sabha MPs out of 48 in Maharashtra.

“I had told him that his condition would be bad there (in BJP). He always had leadership roles here but there he won't get any such opportunity...I offered him to come back today,” Patole said.

When asked about Chavan's departure, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala also downplayed its potential impact, asserting the strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

"Nothing will happen. Maha Vikas Aghadi is very powerful. Congress is very powerful. Nothing is going to happen."

“He has a name but it has been given by the Congress party. The support that Ashok Chavan was having, it was by the Congress party. All the leaders & workers are united and we will face this unitedly. We are going to win maximum seats in Parliament and Assembly.”