On corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh, Devendra Fadnavis says ‘not the first time'

Leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday questioned chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s “silence” on corruption allegations levelled against state home minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

“Why are CM and DCM silent on the allegations levelled by Singh,” former Maharashtra chief minister said and demanded that Deshmukh be sacked so that an impartial probe is conducted into the matter.

Fadnavis’ remark came a day after Param Bir Singh, the Mumbai Police commissioner who was recently removed from his post, wrote a letter to the chief minister alleging home minister Deshmukh was involved in extortion and had told Sachin Vaze, cop arrested in connection with Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, that he had a target of collecting ₹100 crore a month from the city’s bars and restaurants.

Deshmukh, however, has denied the claims and accused Singh of trying to save himself as his role in the bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiran’s death was getting clearer. The home said he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

Fadnavis had demanded Deshmukh’s resignation on Saturday as well. On Sunday, he sharpened his attack against the home minister and alleged that this was not the first time corruptions allegations were levelled against him.

He alleged that former Maharashtra director-general of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal had submitted a report to the government on corruption in the transfer of police officers but no action was taken.

Soon after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar suggested that the former police commissioner of Mumbai Julio Ribeiro investigate the extortion claims, Fadnavis expressed discontent with the idea saying, “how can a former DG (Rebeiro) probe a home minister Anil Deshmukh against whom the serious allegations are levelled?”

Also, on Pawar’s “revelation” that reinstating Vaze was Singh’s decision and not the chief minister or home minister’s, Fadnavis asked why the government did not take action against the move.

While chief minister Thackeray has not made any comments on the matter, his office late Saturday said that they were still verifying the email from Singh as there was no signature on it, and was sent from a different e-mail address than his official id.