Once again, MMRDA contractor flouts dust-control norms at Sewri–Worli connector site

Mumbai: Construction work on the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector at Elphinstone Road is once again violating dust mitigation norms. Demolition of Laxmi Niwas, one of the two buildings being razed for the project, has led to a lot of dust in the area due to a lack of supervision by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) coupled with contractors who are not adhering to guidelines. Mumbai, India. April 10, 2026 - Dust pollution has been reported in the Prabhadevi Railway Station area because of the ongoing demolition of the 100-year-old Laxmi Niwas building. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) began this demolition after residents were rehabilitated, as the building is within the alignment of the new Sewree-Worli connector and the new Elphinstone bridge. Mumbai, India. April 10, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

This is not the first instance of violations at the site. During the demolition of the Elphinstone Road bridge, Hindustan Times had reported similar lapses in December 2025. For a few weeks, the contractors took corrective measures, however, the ground situation has returned to its earlier state.

As per guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), construction sites must implement measures such as protective netting and water-based dust suppression systems to prevent dust from spreading beyond the project site.

Although parts of Laxmi Niwas are covered by green sheets, the ongoing demolition of its upper floors remains exposed. This portion is neither covered by nets nor equipped with water-based fogging systems or fog cannons to suppress dust. This has led to dust spreading into the surrounding neighbourhood. The second building, Haji Noorani Chawl, has not yet been vacated.

One of the residents from the neighbourhood, Naresh Mahakal, told Hindustan Times that the dust mitigation measures have been adopted half-heartedly. “They should also spray water to minimize dust dispersal, but that is not being done. Even the nets were installed only after we asked them too,” said Mahakal. He added that once the nets tore, the residents had to complain again to get them replaced.

A shopkeeper in the neighbourhood, requesting anonymity, said there is so much dust that they are forced to clean their wares several times a day. Street vendors selling sandwiches and tea have also reported a decline in customers.

MMRDA’s commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee did not respond to HT’s queries about a lack of supervision in the area and the violation of construction dust mitigation guidelines.