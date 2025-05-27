One dead, three injured as car crashes into stationary trailer in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: A 46-year-old woman died, and three others were injured when their car rammed into a stationary trailer on Saturday in Pushpak Nagar, Panvel. The police have booked the trailer driver and an investigation is underway. Driver putting warning triangle on asphalt road. Emergency stop concept.

Panvel city police said the accident occurred while Rakesh Ravindra Torskar, 25, a resident of Mumbai, was returning from Kasar Kolwan with his three family members. His Maruti Eeco rammed into a stationary trailer halted in the middle of the road.

“The force of the crash caused the Maruti Eeco to get lodged under the trailer. As a result of the impact, Rakesh’s mother Reshma Ravindra Torskar, 46, died on the spot. Rakesh and two passengers — relatives Gitesh Gopal Kulaye, 46, and Rajendra Jadhav, 20, suffered serious injuries,” said the police.

Shambhu Premchand Kumar, 50, the driver of the trailer which was heading to Mumbai, has been booked under sections 289 (negligent conduct with machinery), 125 (A) and (B) (acts endangering life and personal safety of others), 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.