One killed, three injured as BEST bus rams into vehicles in Dadar

The accident took place around 10am near Veer Kotwal Garden, a busy junction close to Plaza Cinema in Dadar (west). According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), a BEST bus operating on route number 463/31 suddenly went out of control before ploughing into a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler.

One person was killed and three others, including a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) transit inspector, were seriously injured after a civic-run bus lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Monday morning, officials said.

The impact trapped motorists and nearby pedestrians, prompting emergency teams from the MFB and local police to rush to the spot and launch rescue operations.

All four victims were shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, also known as Sion Hospital, for treatment. Dr Randhir, assistant medical officer at the hospital, said an unidentified man aged between 22 and 25 years was declared dead on arrival.

The three injured victims are undergoing treatment for serious injuries. Rishabh Gupta (25) suffered a severe head injury and remains in critical condition. Satish Waghambare (48), a BEST conductor, sustained injuries to his chest and hip, while Mahesh Doiphode (50) is being treated for a left shoulder injury and severe blunt trauma.

Authorities later began clearing the damaged vehicles and debris to restore traffic movement in the busy Dadar market area during peak hours.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain whether the crash was caused by a mechanical failure or negligence by the driver.