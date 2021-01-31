Out of biz for 10 months, Mumbai school bus owners demand monthly allowance

Schools bus owners from Mumbai, who have been out of business since the past 10 months as schools are shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, have now demanded that the state government grant them a monthly stipend to take care of maintenance costs for the buses.

Recently, the School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA) wrote to the state government urging authorities to allow reopening of schools in the city. Owners said that since almost everything else has started in the unlock phase, schools can be allowed to open too. “We have been urging the government to allow reopening of schools like it was allowed in other parts of the state. If schools do not start, the government should give us a monthly allowance of ₹35,000 to maintain buses,” said Anil Garg, president of SBOA.

There are nearly 50,000 school buses and around 150,000 bus staffers in the city.

While schools in several parts of the state have reopened on for Class 9 to 12 on November 23 and for Class 5 to 8 from January 27, those in cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane are yet to reopen as local authorities have still not permitted the reopening.

Bus owners said with business remaining shut for 10 months, they were facing a tough time in retaining their staff and maintaining buses. “Rallies, political meetings and elections are allowed, but schools are still asked to remain shut which is unfair,” said Garg.

Officials from the state education department said the decision pertaining to reopening of schools will have to be taken by the civic body and the state government. “Once permissions are granted, buses can ply with the standard operating procedures set by the department from time to time,” said an official.