Out of biz for 10 months, Mumbai school bus owners demand monthly allowance
Schools bus owners from Mumbai, who have been out of business since the past 10 months as schools are shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, have now demanded that the state government grant them a monthly stipend to take care of maintenance costs for the buses.
Recently, the School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA) wrote to the state government urging authorities to allow reopening of schools in the city. Owners said that since almost everything else has started in the unlock phase, schools can be allowed to open too. “We have been urging the government to allow reopening of schools like it was allowed in other parts of the state. If schools do not start, the government should give us a monthly allowance of ₹35,000 to maintain buses,” said Anil Garg, president of SBOA.
There are nearly 50,000 school buses and around 150,000 bus staffers in the city.
While schools in several parts of the state have reopened on for Class 9 to 12 on November 23 and for Class 5 to 8 from January 27, those in cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane are yet to reopen as local authorities have still not permitted the reopening.
Bus owners said with business remaining shut for 10 months, they were facing a tough time in retaining their staff and maintaining buses. “Rallies, political meetings and elections are allowed, but schools are still asked to remain shut which is unfair,” said Garg.
Officials from the state education department said the decision pertaining to reopening of schools will have to be taken by the civic body and the state government. “Once permissions are granted, buses can ply with the standard operating procedures set by the department from time to time,” said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM help sought over Kalyan park project affecting Waldhuni river
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Out of biz for 10 months, Mumbai school bus owners demand monthly allowance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai cops to write to bike makers about flaw that is leading to thefts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Vice-chancellors seek Governor’s nod to start physical classes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra distance education universities see drop in admissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC grants probate of unattested will
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List steps to identify Group-A, B posts for those with disability, Bombay HC asks state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New farm laws will affect MSP, APMC system: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya’s son questioned in extortion case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena asks Anna Hazare to clear his stance on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS insulted tricolour in past, says Prakash Ambedkar; asks President to condemn them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian researchers discover new gecko species in Arunachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State plans Marathi lessons for non-Maharashtrian auto drivers, hawkers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Inoculation of frontline workers in Maharashtra from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Corporators affiliated with NCP in Beed municipal council join Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox