Overspeeding and bad driving led to derailment of Dadar-Puducherry Express
MUMBAI: Overspeeding and bad driving technique by the loco pilot Suresh Prasad has been identified as the prime reason for the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailment on April 15.
The Central Railway has revealed in a Right To Information (RTI), that sudden braking and overspeeding along with bad driving techniques are the findings of the inquiry launched by the zonal railway.
On April 15, at about 9.45 pm, three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near the Matunga railway station. No injuries were reported due to the incident.
As per the Central Railway officials, loco pilot Suresh Prasad and assistant loco pilot Chetaram Meena of CSMT-Gadag Express were immediately put away from duty after the incident and during the process of investigation.
The Gadgad Express hit the Dadar-Puducherry Express, which had also left around the same time. As the trains hadn’t picked up speed, the damage was minimal.
“The loco pilot of Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Gadag Express left Dadar terminus and passed without obeying the aspect of the signal and continued his journey thereafter. His locomotive collided with Dadar Central - Puducherry Express and the coaches derailed,” states the RTI reply, given by senior divisional safety officer Robin Kalia.
Further, the Central Railway has nominated locomotive inspectors to undertake counselling of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots after the incident.
“Ensure proper repeating of signal aspect by the loco pilot with the number of signals in automatic signalling territory,” reveals the RTI.
Owing to the derailment, local train services were briefly suspended between CSMT and Dadar railway stations. As overhead wires were shut down owing to the derailment local trains on Central Railway were operating with delays.
Train services were disrupted and were made completely operational on the fast railway lines the next day on April 16.
-
Aaditya hits the road to reconnect with cadre
After the disappointment of losing power in the government and also most of their party leaders to Eknath Shinde's rebellion, the Thackerays are now picking themselves up and hitting the roads once again. While Aaditya Thackeray launched a three-day tour of the state on Thursday to connect with party cadres, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to follow suit soon.
-
‘Post offices have become multi-functional’
VARANASI The postal department was not only delivering letters and money orders, but also providing various other services, all under one roof, said Postmaster General, Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav on Thursday. Yadav said that even today, post office savings schemes were popular and people were making safe investments in them since generations. As many as 686 villages had been made Sampoorna Sukanya Samridhi Gram.
-
New methodology developed to detect light from first stars of early universe
Mumbai: An international team of scientists including the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Navy Nagar, have developed a new methodology to detect light from the first stars and galaxies through hydrogen clouds that filled the universe about 3,78,000 years after the Big Bang. The Big Bang is the prevailing cosmological model for the universe from the earliest known periods through its subsequent large-scale evolution.
-
3 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Three abandoned mobile phones were recovered from the premises of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking on July 19 and 20. Assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mal said on July 20, they found an abandoned mobile phone from the bathroom of barrack number 4. On July 19, they had found two abandoned phones, one from the oven of the jail and the other from barrack number 4, he added.
-
UPRTOU pens MoU with UPSDMA for disaster management courses
Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh's only state open university— Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University—on Thursday to help varsity offer different courses on disaster management. Vice-chancellor of UPRTOU, Prayagraj Prof Seema Singh and vice-chairman of UPSDMA, Lucknow Lt Gen (retd) Ravindra Pratap Shahi signed the MoU in a brief ceremony organised at the state capital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics