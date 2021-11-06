Panvel City police arrest 18-year-old for pushing to death 19-year-old friend

Panvel City police have arrested an 18-year-old for killing his mentally-challenged friend by pushing him from the terrace after snatching his phone and a Bluetooth speaker.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, which a resident of a neighbouring building saw and alerted the police. The accused arrested has been identified as Aditya Ajay Shekate and the deceased as Prathamesh Ramesh Rane (19), both residents of Panvel.

The incident occurred at an under-construction building of Sai Developers.

The complainant, Ganesh Mhatre (36), who stays in the nearby building, was speaking over the phone with his friend standing near the window when he saw a man falling from the terrace. He later saw someone coming down from the building by flashing a mobile torch. Mhatre immediately took a video of the man who came out of the building and alerted the police.

“We arrested the accused on the basis of the video the complainant shared with us. The accused confessed to the crime and said that he committed the murder to rob the deceased of his mobile phone and a Bluetooth speaker and was afraid that his friend might tell someone that he had snatched the mobile and the speaker, and hence killed him,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge of Panvel City police station said.