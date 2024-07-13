PAPs protest against proposed NMMC superspeciality hospital on cricket ground

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Project Affected Persons (PAP) protested on Friday against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) plans to construct a superspeciality hospital in Belapur on land they claim to have developed for playing cricket. HT Image

The demand for the plot, located close to NMMC headquarters, has been pending for several years by the 40+ Master Cricket Association of PAPs, who developed it for cricket. Tensions escalated when Belapur BJP MLA Manda Mhatre, who had been advocating for a plot from CIDCO for a superspeciality hospital, was allotted the same plot. This infuriated the PAPs, who claimed Mhatre had previously supported their fight for the ground but backed out after CIDCO’s allotment. Meanwhile, Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has extended support to the association, sparking yet another controversy between the two MLAs who have long been at odds.

The association’s agitation has now broadened, with PAPs fighting to save playgrounds in all villages of the city, which they claim are under threat. The PAPs, who marched from the ground to the nearby NMMC headquarters raising slogans, played cricket before submitting a memorandum to the additional municipal commissioner and city engineer Shirsh Aradwad. They threatened to continue playing on the ground if their playground is taken away.

Vikas Mokal, secretary of the association, said, “We have launched an agitation today on behalf of thousands of villagers living in 32 villages of the city who have been losing their land over the years to development. It has resulted in a concrete jungle with little open spaces, which are also being taken away by the authorities.”

Speaking about the ground marked for the hospital, he said, “We developed this ground 15 years ago and filled it with sand brought in over 10,000 vehicles. When CIDCO was formed in the ‘70s, this area was declared a green zone. Now it is also in the CRZ area, preventing any construction. How come NMMC has purchased such land at a huge cost?”

According to Mokal, at least 20 acres of land are required for the planned superspeciality hospital infrastructure. “This is just 8.5 acres, which will not suffice. We are not against the hospital. It is needed but can be built on any other available plot in the area. Playgrounds are also important for the city and there are hardly any left,” he said. “The strength of the Agri-Koli community in the city will prove dear in the elections if our demand is not met.”

While NMMC officials refused to comment, Mhatre said the opposition to the hospital plot is politically motivated and that CRZ norms will not be violated to construct the hospital.