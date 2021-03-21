Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Param Bir Singh confirms he sent letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Param Bir Singh confirms he sent letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The chief minister's office had on Saturday said that letter from Param Bir Singh was received from a different email address, not his official one and was without his signature.
ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Param Bir Singh has been appointed Mumbai’s new Commissioner of Police.(HT PHOTO)

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Sunday confirmed that the letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was sent from his email id.

The chief minister's office had on Saturday said that letter from Singh, in which he detailed how the state home minister Anil Deshmukh had asked arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to collect 100 crore for Deshmukh every month, was received from a different email address, not his official one and was without Singh's signature.

The chief minister's office also said that the new email address needs to be checked for which home ministry was attempting to contact Singh.

Deshmukh had on Saturday refuted all the allegations against him said that he is filing a defamation suit against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Deshmukh also said that the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "Sachin Waze's direct links in Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren case are coming forward. Param Bir Singh is afraid that its connections will reach up to him. He has made these false allegations to save and protect himself from legal action,"

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Param Bir Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Vaze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating Sachin Vaze case very professionally and Param Bir Singh has been transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that investigation can be done without any hindrance.

