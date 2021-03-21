On Param Bir Singh’s claims, Congress says he may be under central agencies’ pressure
Accusing the BJP of trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government, the Congress on Sunday said former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, who levelled allegations of corruption against state home minister Anil Deshmukh, might be under pressure of Central agencies.
Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said it was not for the first time in India that a serving officer raised allegations against those in power.
Days after he was shunted as Mumbai police commissioner, Singh wrote a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, had asked Sachin Vaze and other police officers to collect ₹100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.
Deshmukh had denied allegations against him as baseless.
Questioning Singh's claims, Sawant said, "Deshmukh was in hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus in February. I had had online interactions with Deshmukh on two occasions when he was indisposed. If Singh's allegations are believed to be true then why did he wait till March and till he was transferred, to raise them".
He said Singh could be under pressure of Central agencies since his close aide (Vaze) is in the NIA custody.
"Singh's allegations raise several questions. All this is scripted. How leaders of BJP gave sound bytes to news channels minutes after Singh's letter became public," he alleged.
Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in the midst of investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle which was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month.
The NIA had arrested assistant inspector of Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, in the case. The federal agency is also probing the alleged murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran who was in possession of the SUV found outside Ambani's residence, 'Antilia'.
Param Bir Singh confirms he sent letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
On Param Bir Singh’s claims, Cong says may be under central agencies’ pressure
Param Bir Singh letter on corruption claims against Anil Deshmukh: Who said what
- In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who was recently removed from office, claimed that Anil Deshmukh asked arrested cop Sachin Vaze to extort money from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.
'What kind of Ram rajya is this': Sanjay Raut over attack on Muslim boy in UP
On corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis says ‘not first time'
Request Centre to intervene into Ambani bomb scare case: MNS chief Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra BJP stages protest, seeks resignation of Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra ATS arrests 2 in Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s murder case
Labourer found dead near same spot where Hiran's body was discovered
- Mumbra police officers said that the deceased was standing at the small hillock at Retibunder from where he slipped off and fell into a creek.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says Sharad Pawar should lead UPA
‘43% unaided colleges choose not to hike fees’
Deshmukh says will sue Singh, CMO says it is verifying the mail
Ex-Mumbai police chief accuses minister of extortion, throws govt into crisis
- Minister Deshmukh says transferred commissioner Singh lying to save himself amid Vaze case fallout.