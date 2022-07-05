Pargaon Dungi villages flooded for fifth consecutive year due to rains
The Pargaon-Dungi villages located on the outskirts of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) site have, for the fifth consecutive year, been flooded following incessant rains in the region.
The villagers blame land filling at the airport site and lament that despite CIDCO’s claims of pre-monsoon measures being taken every year, there is little change on the ground during the monsoon.
The villagers have long been demanding a rehabilitation package on par with the NMIA PAPs. The villages are located around 100m away from the site and hence CIDCO has rejected claims for rehabilitation.
Several protests have been held over the years and the villagers have also threatened to stop the airport work.
Pramod Naik, 40, a resident of the village, said, “Our village is flooded despite barely 2-3 days of rain. Last year, the village drowned. This year, too, we are headed towards the same situation if the rains continue to lash the region.”
The residents claimed that CIDCO had assured to take measures closer to the monsoon, however none of them worked.
Naik said, “This year, they decided to increase the capacity of the holding pond saying it will help accumulate more water and prevent flooding of the region. We opposed it. However, they went ahead with it. That too has not helped the situation. Instead, they should rehabilitate us from the village.”
Machinder Mali, 35, another resident, added, “We never had floods in our area except in 2005. However, ever since the land filling at the airport site started, there has been no respite from floods. We suffer heavy losses every year as water enters our homes and our electronic and other household items are destroyed. Our fields are also destroyed because of the flooding every year.”
CIDCO did not give any statement when contacted. An official requesting anonymity claimed, “We have taken all the necessary pre-monsoon work in the region. Incessant rains, however, result in flooding of the low-lying region.”
-
Labourer kidnaps employer’s son over non-payment of wages; arrested by Panvel police
A 35-year-old labourer kidnapped his employer's 11-year-old son for non-payment of his wages of ₹8,000. After kidnapping the boy, the accused, Saibuddin Alam, demanded a ransom of ₹30,000 from his employer. The Panvel City police rescued the boy from Bhiwandi with the help of Narpoli Police and arrested Alam. The complainant, Sahidul Sajjad Ali Rehman transferred ₹4,000 to an account number that Alam provided. Rehman then approached Panvel City police station and registered an FIR.
-
Wanted by police in acid attack case ends life in hotel room
A man who was facing charges in an acid attack case ended Kumar's life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a hotel near the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Avinash Kumar alias Kali, 50, of Dayalpur village. A case under Section 326 of IPC had been lodged against him on June 22.
-
New approach road to Nerul Jetty developing cracks, claim residents
Cracks on the newly-built yet-to-be-commissioned approach road leading to the ₹111Cr Nerul Jetty have raised doubts on the quality of construction work done by the CIDCO. The 650m flyover is still not operational. However, the area is frequented by morning walkers who observed these cracks. CIDCO, however, said the cracks were not a major concern. Private structural consultants, however, differ with CIDCO and have expressed concern after seeing photographs taken just three days apart.
-
Flight operations disrupted in Mangaluru due to heavy rains. Details here
MIA sources here said both the flights landed in Bengaluru and took off for Mangaluru later. The flight from Dubai was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 4.40 am, but was diverted to Bengaluru and landed in Mangaluru only at 8.49 am. The flight from Dammam was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 5.05 am. The Bahrain-Kannur-Mangaluru plane will also be delayed, the sources said. The Mangaluru to Dubai flight was also delayed.
-
Cops wade through knee-deep water inside police station
Mumbai: The men in uniform, who are expected to come to the rescue of people stuck in rain, are themselves struggling to get work done at this police station. The officers attached to the Nehru Nagar police station in Kurla are wading through knee-deep water which has entered the premises on Tuesday. Another constable echoed a similar opinion. Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Kurla also witnessed waterlogging on Tuesday.
