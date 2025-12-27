Mumbai: Citizens have launched an online petition opposing the proposed Versova–Dahisar coastal road, demanding an immediate halt to the project, a review of environmental clearances and the protection of mangroves along the city’s coastline. Petition against Versova–Dahisar coastal road gathers steam, aims for 1,000 signs

The petition flags the proposed cutting of nearly 45,675 mangroves and urges the state government to explore alternatives that minimise ecological damage and safeguard the city’s natural flood barriers.

Activists who began the protest said the campaign has begun gaining traction, with 174 signatures collected so far. They added that the immediate target is to reach 1,000 signatures, after which the petition will be submitted to the chief minister’s office.The group is also attempting to mobilise citizens on the ground, with plans to ensure a minimum physical turnout of around 100 people for future protests and representations.

“We are confident of reaching 1,000 (signatures) soon. We are also pushing for at least 100 people to turn up and show visible public opposition,” said environmental activist Natasha Pereira who began the petition.

Activists are also concerned that mangrove destruction linked to the project has already begun at some locations, including near Madh, where large stretches are reportedly being cleared.

Mangroves are protected under coastal laws and play a key role in preventing flooding, soil erosion and damage during extreme weather events. Manan Desai, an activist associated with the campaign said large infrastructure projects along the coast are steadily weakening these natural defences. “Once mangroves are lost, the damage is irreversible. The city ends up paying the price during every monsoon,” said Desai.

The petition has been addressed to the chief minister, deputy chief ministers and the state’s environment and forest departments, seeking urgent intervention.

“Halt the proposed cutting of 45,675 mangroves for the Versova-Dahisar coastal road project. The Versova-Dahisar Coastal Road Project must be cancelled, as it would cause irreparable damage to the sensitive wetland ecosystems, increasing the risk of flooding to the people living in those areas,” read the petition.