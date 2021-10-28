Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai soar to all-time highs again
Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai soar to all-time highs again

A litre of petrol was selling at 114.14 and that of diesel was priced at 105.12 in Mumbai. Their prices increased by 34 and 37 paise respectively as prices were hiked for the second day on Thursday
A petrol pump in Thane. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai reached record highs on Thursday. (HT Photo/File)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 08:42 AM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed

Fuel prices in Mumbai again soared to an all-time high on Thursday as petrol crossed the 114 mark while diesel 105 in the city. A litre of petrol was selling at 114.14 and that of diesel was priced at 105.12 in the city. Their prices increased by 34 and 37 paise respectively as fuel prices were hiked for the second day on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a litre of petrol was priced 113.80 and diesel at 104.75 in the city compared to 113.46 and 104.38 on Sunday.

Fuel prices surged in Thane on Thursday as well. A litre of petrol was available at 114.27 while that of diesel at 105.25.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol was selling at 108.29 while that of diesel was at 97.02.

In Maharashtra, petrol was the costliest in Parbhani on Thursday and priced at 117 08 and a litre. Diesel was costliest at Amravati at 106.66.

