Mumbai News / Petrol price rises to 112.11 a litre, diesel at 102.89 in Mumbai
mumbai news

Petrol price rises to 112.11 a litre, diesel at 102.89 in Mumbai

Not just Mumbai, in Thane, a litre of petrol crossed ₹112 mark as well on Wednesday and was priced at ₹112.24, while a litre of diesel was available at ₹103.02
In Maharashtra’s Parbhani, a litre of petrol was priced at 114.64 on Wednesday while diesel was available at 104.43 in Amravati. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 10:40 AM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed

The petrol price crossed 112 in Mumbai on Wednesday. At an all-time high, a litre of petrol was priced at Rs.112.11 in the city and that of diesel at 102.89. Their prices were increased by 34 paise and 37 paise on Wednesday. The fuel prices remained stable for two days. On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was priced at 111.77 while that of diesel at 102.59.

In Thane, a litre of petrol crossed 112 mark as well on Wednesday and was priced at 112.24. A litre of diesel was available at 103.02.

Fuel prices surged in other cities as well. A litre of petrol crossed 106 in the national capital Delhi and was priced at 106.19 while diesel was available at 94.92 a litre.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at govt over rising fuel prices

In Hyderabad, one litre of petrol was priced at 110.46 while diesel was available at 103.56. In Chennai, a litre of petrol sold for Rs.103.31 and one litre of diesel was priced 99.26.

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani, a litre of petrol was priced at 114.64 on Wednesday while diesel was available at 104.43 in Amravati.

