Priyanka Gandhi hits out at govt over rising fuel prices
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at govt over rising fuel prices

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the government by posting a news clipping saying if taxes were not increased, the prices of petrol and diesel would have been 66 and 55 per litre
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the BJP-led Central government had increased the fuel prices to a degree that it had become more difficult for the middle classes to travel by road than air. (PTI Photo/File)
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 02:14 PM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over rising fuel prices, saying petrol and diesel are now more expensive than aviation turbine fuel.

“The BJP government promised that people wearing hawai chappal (slippers) will travel in airplanes. However, the BJP has increased the fuel prices so much that now it is more difficult for the middle class to travel by road,” she tweeted in Hindi and attached a newspaper clipping comparing aviation turbine fuel prices with that of petrol and diesel.

Aviation fuel costs 79 per litre while petrol 105.84 a litre in Delhi.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the government by posting a news clipping saying if taxes were not increased, the prices of petrol and diesel would have been 66 and 55 per litre. “Sabka vinash, mehengaai ka vikas (destruction of all, development of rising prices),” he tweeted.

Also Read | ‘Priyanka Gandhi will be Congress’ face in UP elections’: Party leader PL Punia

Petrol prices in most places in the country have been above the 100-a-litre mark. Diesel rates have crossed the mark in over a dozen states and Union territories.

Monday, October 18, 2021
