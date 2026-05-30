Pics, videos of police station in Bhiwandi recovered from terror suspect

MUMBAI: After the arrest of two terror suspects in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, alarming details are emerging on their alleged mission in Bhiwandi, near Thane. Thane, India - May -29 2026: Narpoli Police Station Bhiwandi ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, May -29, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) (praful Gangurde)

Police said one of the accused, Daniyal Ashraf, had briefly stayed in Bhiwandi and took photos and videos of Narpoli police station in the town. He then shared these images and the video with his Pakistan-based handler, Shahzad Bhatti, the mastermind behind the Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan.

Bhatti is also linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had allegedly helped shelter an accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai in October 2024.

A Mumbai crime branch police officer said Ashraf and a co-accused Krishna Mishra were tasked with targeting policemen, an act allegedly backed by the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI. “After we interrogated the accused who were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS from Barabanki and Gorakhpur, respectively, we found that Daniyal had stayed in Bhiwandi and made an 18-second video of the Narpoli police station. He had also taken photos of the police station and a video of a bridge near the police station. The pictures and video were sent to his handler in Pakistan, who had ordered them to create instability and target police stations,” said the police officer.

Shahzad Bhatti is also suspected of coordinating the attack on a Gurdaspur police station on November 25 last year, police said. He had got a recce done of the Gurdaspur City Police Station, and Town Hall Police Station in Amritsar, before handing over a grenade to an associate, Hargunpreet Singh.

Singh has allegedly confessed to tossing a grenade at the Gurdaspur police station, while riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by an associate. He is also believed to be behind the murder of two Punjab policemen, who were shot dead at a border outpost in Aya village near Gurdaspur.

Pakistan-based Bhatti hired young and vulnerable young Indians via social media, luring them with money and glorifying gangsters. “They are then assigned tasks and paid to recce places and later motivated to carry out attacks and even film them,” according to an officer with the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad.