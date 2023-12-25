close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Plane with more than 300 passengers, mostly Indians, from France to land at Mumbai airport

Plane with more than 300 passengers, mostly Indians, from France to land at Mumbai airport

PTI |
Dec 25, 2023 01:51 PM IST

Plane with more than 300 passengers, mostly Indians, from France to land at Mumbai airport

The A340 aircraft, being operated by Romania's Legend Airlines, is expected to land at Mumbai airport around 2.20 pm. The plane has taken off from the airport at Vatry near Paris where it was grounded, the source said.

HT Image
HT Image

The Nicaragua-bound flight that had taken off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates with 303 passengers was grounded at Vatry airport, 150 kilometres east of Paris, on Thursday over suspected "human trafficking".

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On Sunday, four French judges questioned the detained passengers.

The hearings were conducted as part of the investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor's office on the suspicion of human trafficking.

According to the French media, some of the passengers spoke Hindi and the others Tamil.

After authorising the plane to leave, the French judges on Sunday chose to cancel the hearings of the passengers due to irregularities in the procedure.

The plane includes 11 unaccompanied minors. Two passengers in custody since Friday had their detention extended on Saturday evening for up to 48 hours, according to French prosecutors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out