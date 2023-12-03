PM Modi to attend Navy Day function in Sindhudurg on Monday

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sindhudurg district on Monday to attend the Navy Day celebrations. This is the second time that the Navy Day parade is being held outside Delhi, and the first one where the PM will make a speech. HT Image

December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day as it marks the victory of Indian Navy in Karachi during 1971 India-Pak war. “Navy Day 2023 celebrations at Sindhudurg pays homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new Naval Ensign which was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant,” said a press release issued by the union government.

Modi will reach Sindhudurg at 4:15pm and unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort. He will also witness operational demonstrations by Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from the Tarkarli beach. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Goa CM Pramod Sawant will also attend the function.

Sindhudurg has been chosen as the venue for Navy Day celebrations this year to celebrate the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation; Shivaji had his own navy and Sindhudurg was one of the best sea forts.